Premiere: 48 Hour Project Milwaukee 2017 (Group A)

Event time: 7pm

Make the 11th year of the Milwaukee 48 Hour Film Project a special one by showing your support for and celebrating the efforts of local filmmakers.

All Premiere attendees will be able to cast a vote for the short film they believe is the best. This film will be the "Audience Choice" winner of Group A and take home a special prize!

If you are unfamiliar with our project:

The 48 Hour Film Project is a wild and sleepless weekend in which Milwaukee filmmakers have a blast producing a movie. All writing, shooting, editing, and music scoring occurred June 9th - 11th; within just 48 hours.

On Friday June 9th, teams were assigned the same 3 elements:

-a character with a specific profession

-a prop

-a line of dialogue.

All three elements must be included in their short film. Then teams chose from a hat the film genre their movies must embody. 48 hours later the films, which must be under 8 minutes in length, were submitted.

Next? These masterpieces will play on the big screen of the Oriental Theatre!

In 2017, the 48HFP will visit more than 130 cities where more than 60,000 people will make short films. The Project has truly spread to the four corners of the globe as filmmakers from Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas will compete to see who can make the best short film in a weekend.

Price: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2921325