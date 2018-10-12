Prince of Players - Florentine Opera Main Stage Series

A king’s edict that “a he shall no longer play a she” threatens the livelihood and identity of an actor and changes the course of theater in Floyd’s operatic adaptation of a true story. Keith Phares and Kate Royal lead an all-star cast in the tale of Edward Kynaston, an idol in London’s Restoration-era theater, famous for his flawless portrayal of female roles. In a twist of fates, King Charles II grants women the right to appear onstage while forbidding men from performing as women, leading to Kynaston’s personal journey and transformation. Carlisle Floyd’s newest creation features a highly talented cast of singing actors, lead by director Michael Gieleta along with the Florentine Opera Chorus and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, conducted by William Boggs.

National Medal of Arts Composer Carlisle Floyd joins us for his latest opera, adapted from Jeffrey Hatcher’s stage play, Compleat Female Stage Beauty (1999).

This a regional premiere production that will also be recorded live for international release.

Performance will take place in the Uihlein Hall of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 12th at 7:30 P.M. and Sunday, October 14th at 7:30 P.M.