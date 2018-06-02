Prismatic Flame Summer Kickoff Event

Regulars at Milwaukee festivals like the Bay View Bash and PrideFest may have been lucky enough to catch a set from Prismatic Flame, a truly daring Milwaukee fire performance troupe. The troupe will share some of the secrets of their live show at this event, which will feature live music, food and art vendors, as well as seven hours’ worth of free workshops covering dance, juggling, yoga and circus arts. The day culminates in a 7:30 p.m. fire performance at the park’s amphitheater. See this issue’s Off the Cuff for an interview with Ananda Walker, coleader and fire safety manager of Prismatic Flame.