Event time: 8pm

The Psychedelic Furs’ roots date back the late ’70s, when they emerged from England’s booming post-punk scene, but most listeners associate them with a very different era. Thanks largely to Pretty in Pink , the title track for the John Hughes-Molly Ringwald smash teen movie, the Furs will forever be synonymous with the ’80s. The group broke up in 1991 before reuniting a decade later, but 16 years later that reunion has yet to yield a new studio album. Maybe that’s for the best: It ensures that they remain, as always, stuck in the ’80s.