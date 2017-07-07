PUP w/Meat Wave
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
presents
PUP
with special guest Meat Wave
Tuesday, August 1
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Redlining guitars and pile-on group chants that turn self-loathing and self-deprecation into a superpower. Don't miss Toronto punk rock innovators PUP for their blazing live show this summer at Turner Hall
