PUP w/Meat Wave

presents

PUP

with special guest Meat Wave

Tuesday, August 1

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Redlining guitars and pile-on group chants that turn self-loathing and self-deprecation into a superpower. Don't miss Toronto punk rock innovators PUP for their blazing live show this summer at Turner Hall

