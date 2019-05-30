Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market

Thursday Open-Air Market Eat Local Grown Event

Racine WI 53406

Malicki's Piggly Wiggly Parking lot, Highway 20

Dates open: 5/30/2019 through 10/24/2019 Operating hours: 4 pm - 7 pm.

Enjoy The Return of the Farm Fresh Market this Spring With The Family and Friends.. Come and shake the hands of the farmers who grow your food and take a selfie with them all, will have arts and crafts as well.

#Food #KidFriendly #Farmersmarket