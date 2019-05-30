Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market

to Google Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-05-30 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-05-30 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-05-30 16:00:00 iCalendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-05-30 16:00:00

Hwy 20 Thursday Farmers Market (Piggly Wiggly parking lot) 5201 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406

Thursday Open-Air Market Eat Local Grown Event

Racine WI 53406

Malicki's Piggly Wiggly Parking lot, Highway 20

Dates open: 5/30/2019 through 10/24/2019 Operating hours: 4 pm - 7 pm.

Enjoy The Return of the Farm Fresh Market this Spring With The Family and Friends.. Come and shake the hands of the farmers who grow your food and take a selfie with them all, will have arts and crafts as well.

#Food #KidFriendly #Farmersmarket

Info

Hwy 20 Thursday Farmers Market (Piggly Wiggly parking lot) 5201 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53406 View Map
Farmers Market
2628802966
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-05-30 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-05-30 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-05-30 16:00:00 iCalendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-05-30 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-06 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-06 16:00:00 iCalendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-06 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-13 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-13 16:00:00 iCalendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-13 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-20 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-20 16:00:00 iCalendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-20 16:00:00 to Google Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-27 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-27 16:00:00 iCalendar - Highway 20 Thursday Farmers Market - 2019-06-27 16:00:00