Racine Theatre Guild presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Event time: May 12-May 28

Blending pop, country and rock into an uplifting, technicolored story of biblical proportions, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” rocks out on the Racine Theatre Guild stage Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 28.

“Joseph…,” the musical adaptation of the classic Bible story about the coat of many colors, was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph’s gift for interpreting dreams helps him rise to a powerful position in Egypt. Last performed at RTG in 1997 and one of its most popular shows ever, Joseph’s story of triumph and forgiveness are lessons for all, proving that “Any Dream Will Do.”

“Joseph…” is sponsored by Rasmussen Diamonds and runs weekends May 12 to May 28. Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and Saturday, May 27 will also have a 2 p.m. show. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $15 for students. There will also be two additional performances on Sunday, May 21 and Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

• Friday, May 12 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 13 – 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 14 – 2 p.m.

• Friday, May 19 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 20 – 2 p.m.

• Saturday, May 20 – 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 21 – 2 p.m.

• Sunday, May 21 – 7 p.m.*

• Thursday, May 25 – 7 p.m.*

• Friday, May 26 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 27 – 2 p.m.

• Saturday, May 27 – 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 28 – 2 p.m.

* Value Nights

Price: Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the Box Office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.