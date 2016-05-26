Random Acts of Comicality

Event time: 8:00 PM 2/3, 2/4, 2/10 2:00 PM 2/11

Due to popular demand, the Hartford Players’ smash-hit musical revue is back with all new material! Returning to the punny pinnacle of Pikes Peak, you’ll have a blast as they wow you with their witty wackiness. This raucous comedy showcases the funniest songs and scenes from Broadway to Hollywood, along with original tunes, comedy sketches, and even more unexpected surprises. From the first note to the final punchline, the hilarious cast of characters is sure to make you laugh out loud--again!

Price: PREMIUM $22 | STANDARD $19