Randy and Mr. Lahey

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 7pm

Friday, April 21

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Attention Sunnyvale residents. Randy and Mr. Lahey are bringing their cheeseburger loving liquor swilling sweet talk to the stage of Turner Hall Ballroom. The innocent honesty of an out-of-control drunken ex-cop Trailer Park Supervisor and his side-kick Randybobandy the cheeseburger eating ex male prostitute, weekend Trailer Park Supervisor is pants pissing humour at its warmest.

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Live Music/Performance
