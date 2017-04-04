Rebecca and the Grey Notes

Arriba Mexican Restaurant (Butler) 4753 N. 124th St., Butler, Wisconsin 53007

Event time: 7pm-11pm

Rebecca and the Grey Notes will be returning to Arriba Mexican Restaurant & Lounge and will be playing the band's 12 original songs along with covers of music from artists including Bonnie Raitt, Feist, Norah Jones, Linda Ronstadt, Etta James, Alison Krauss, the Byrds, Led Zeppelin and more.

Price: Free

Live Music/Performance
