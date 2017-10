×

Playing a pop-friendly brand of country-rock indebted to The Eagles, Restless Heart was one of the most popular country bands of the late '80s and early '90s, scoring numerous hits on the country and contemporary charts. With superb harmonies and their distinctive hybrid sound, the band charted more than fifteen Top 10 singles on the country music charts, with six Number Ones including: "I'll Still be Loving You," "The Bluest Eyes in Texas," "When She Cries," and many more. This show also features an exclusive opening performance by acoustic songstress and Schauer favorite Laura Joy, whose percussive finger picking and buoyant voice have graced audiences from as far as the Sun Belt to the streets of Manhattan.

|

ADULT $36/$32 · STUDENT w/ID $18/$16

Sponsors:

WTKM 104.9