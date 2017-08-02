Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys: Classic Chicago Blues

Event time: 8:00 - 10:00 pm

A combination of excellence and showmanship that brings even the toughest crowds to their feet, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys play traditional blues with a big dose of passion. With smokin’ grooves served up with hot harmonica and smooth stinging guitar, they play original songs peppered with nods to Slim Harpo, Little Walter, Jimmy Rogers, Billy Boy Arnold, Junior Wells and the three Kings. Since picking up the guitar in 1971, the Rev’ has received a Grammy nomination and is a seven-time winner of the Wisconsin Music Industry (WAMI) award

Price: Premium $24 Standard $21