Rival Sons w/London Souls & Howie Pyro
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Rival Sons
Hollow Bones Tour
with special guests London Souls + Howie Pyro
Wednesday, May 10
Doors 7pm // Show 8pm
Turner Hall Ballroom
Following the release of their fifth album, Hollow Bones, California blues rockers, Rival Sons evoke the likes of classic rock bands Led Zeppelin and the Black Crowes. Don’t miss their undeniably energizing live performance at Turner Hall Ballroom with special guests London Souls and Howie Pyro.
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Live Music/Performance