Rival Sons w/London Souls & Howie Pyro

Event time: 8pm

presents

Rival Sons

Hollow Bones Tour

with special guests London Souls + Howie Pyro

Wednesday, May 10

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

Turner Hall Ballroom

Following the release of their fifth album, Hollow Bones, California blues rockers, Rival Sons evoke the likes of classic rock bands Led Zeppelin and the Black Crowes. Don’t miss their undeniably energizing live performance at Turner Hall Ballroom with special guests London Souls and Howie Pyro.