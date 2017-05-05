River Rhythms: Saddlebrook (6:30pm)

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 6:30-9pm

SADDLEBROOK

saddlebrookband.com

Saddlebrook, a high-energy country band from Milwaukee, has been bringing their unique version of today’s country hits to venues and festivals in the Midwest.

.  For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/

 

Price: free

