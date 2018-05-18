Over his career in music journalism, Robert Elder has interviewed and photographed artists like Dave Navarro, Marilyn Manson and Pearl Jam. For his latest project, the book The Mixtape of My Life: A Do It Yourself Music Memoir, the Chicago author looks at music’s power to evoke emotions and memories. The book features more than 200 questions and prompts designed to get readers to chronicle their lives through music (it features lots of dinner-party questions like “what was the first record you owned.”) At this appearance Elder will play some music, share some memories and invite the crowd to share their own.