Roxie is a vocalist/acoustic guitarist out of Milwaukee, WI.

Frequenting a variety of intimate MKE venues, Roxie has spent 10+ years performing a mixture of unique covers that span a plethora of eras and genres, expressing her renditions through a neo-soul thump driven style she's labeled “Acoustic Funk Rock".

Roxie was voted Female Vocalist and Acoustic Musician in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee 2008 poll.

"Her thumping right-hand technique on guitar and rich, dynamic vocals were impressive to say the least." - Fan Belt MKE

"Roxie Beane is a staple of intimate clubs in Riverwest, where she entertains with smoldering acoustic versions of songs popularized by her idols." - Shepherd Express

"Roxie plays acoustic guitar well but her voice is what really stands out... her low, soulful voice lends a emotional, sultry tone to her set and you very well can get lost in the music." - Local Playlist

"Sounds incredible. That voice is like calamine lotion on the mosquito bites of my soul." - Bockenplautz band via YouTube