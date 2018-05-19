A Royal Tea Party

Join us in a celebration fit for a Prince and "soon to be" Princess!

In honor of the much anticipated Royal Wedding, the Three Lions Pub will be launching our Royal Tea Service during the ceremony on May 19th. We will be bringing the unique experience of a traditional "English Tea Time" to the heart of Shorewood. Enjoy the warmth of our authentic British pub atmosphere, while sipping Twinings Tea, paired with delectable mini sandwiches, British savory favourites, and delightful English sweets & pastries.

We will be opening at 5 AM with live viewing of the Royal Wedding.

Royal Tea Service reservations are required to arrive no later than, 5:30 AM.

The Three Lions Pub will also be open for regular service with our breakfast menu being served beginning at 6 AM.

The Royal Wedding ceremony will begin at 6 AM.

A complimentary champagne toast will be provided, to all, to cheers to the happy couple!

Reservations will be required for those wishing to pre-order a Royal Tea Service for the event.

Our Royal Tea Service is perfect for a group celebration as we offer packages for groups of 2, 4, 6, or 8.

Group Packages are as follows:

Tea for 2 includes your choice of:

- each individual guest to start with an organic granola, banana and strawberry yogurt parfait and choice of tea

- 2 sandwiches

- 2 savory options

- 2 sweet desserts

Tea for 4 includes your choice of:

- each individual guest to start with an organic granola, banana and strawberry yogurt parfait and choice of tea

- 4 sandwiches

- 4 savory options

- 4 sweet desserts

Tea for 6 includes your choice of:

- each individual guest to start with an organic granola, banana and strawberry yogurt parfait and choice of tea

- 6 sandwiches

- 6 savory options

- 6 sweet desserts

Tea for 8 includes your choice of:

- each individual guest to start with an organic granola, banana and strawberry yogurt parfait and choice of tea

- 8 sandwiches

- 8 savory options

- 8 sweet desserts

*adding an additional individual to your group is available as well.

Tea for 1 includes:

- an organic granola, banana and strawberry yogurt parfait and choice of tea

- 1 sandwich

- 1 savory option

- 1 sweet dessert

Please make your Royal Tea Reservations using our Eventbrite packages. After receiving your reservations, an email will be sent directly to the email provided to further discuss your sandwich, savory, sweet, and tea choices.

Please contact our Event Director, Sandy, at sandy@threelionspub.com with any further questions or clarifications about our Royal Tea Service.