Adolph Rosenblatt, husband, father, artist and educator, inspired his entire family to pursue individual artistic visions. Join us for a diverse and stimulating panel discussion detailing the abundant artistic endeavors of the Rosenblatt family. Wife Suzanne, daughter Sarah, and sons Eli and Joshua will talk about growing up with art as a central part of their lives and how Adolph’s life, philosophy and legacy influences their creative endeavors to this day.

Suzanne is a poet, artist and lover of music and dance. Daughter Sarah is a poet and therapist. Son Eli imported Asian artifacts via his store Art Asia for many years and now manages Scathain, a fabrication and design business. He is also a painter. Son Joshua is the Head Preparator at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and also an artist.