Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz

Event time: 8:00 - 10:00 pm

When you’ve had your fill of choirs and carolers but still want to get in a festive mood, slip into something more comfortable with these soulfully original jazz interpretations of Christmas favorites with the Ryan Meisel QuArtet. Enchanting audiences with his powerful saxophone playing and melodic ideas, Ryan captures the spirit of the season and transforms it into a sonic display of celebration that is thought-provoking, soulful and fun! The all-star group also features drummer Jake Polancich, pianist Craig Rigby, bassist David Dinauer. The holidays will never sound the same!

Price: Premium $20 Standard $17