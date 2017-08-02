Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz

Google Calendar - Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz - 2017-12-15 00:00:00

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 8:00 - 10:00 pm

When you’ve had your fill of choirs and carolers but still want to get in a festive mood, slip into something more comfortable with these soulfully original jazz interpretations of Christmas favorites with the Ryan Meisel QuArtet.   Enchanting audiences with his powerful saxophone playing and melodic ideas, Ryan captures the spirit of the season and transforms it into a sonic display of celebration that is thought-provoking, soulful and fun! The all-star group also features drummer Jake Polancich, pianist Craig Rigby, bassist David Dinauer.  The holidays will never sound the same!

Price: Premium $20 Standard $17

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ryan Meisel QuArtet: Soulful Holiday Jazz - 2017-12-15 00:00:00