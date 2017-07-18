SafeHouse Milwaukee Presents: Tales of the Cold War

Event time: 11am-1pm

Real-life spies have a long and storied history operating throughout the world. To honor two of these spies, SafeHouse Restaurant & Bar will be hosting a presentation and conversation with the son of real-world spy Francis Gary Powers, and former prisoner of war, Werner Juretzko, on Sunday, July 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. During the event, the two men will talk about experiences and operations that happened during the Cold War.

Powers, Jr., is the son of Francis Gary Powers, the famous CIA U-2 pilot who was shot down and captured by Soviets on May 1, 1960, and whose story was portrayed in the Steven Spielberg film, Bridge of Spies . On July 23, Powers, Jr. will share the first-hand account of his father’s life as a high-profile prisoner using letters and a journal his father kept during his time in captivity. These letters and personal journal were recently published in a limited-edition printing of 500 copies and will be available for purchase at the event, as well.

This event will also include a presentation by Werner Juretzko, a former G-2 Intelligence Service Operative for the U.S. Army who was arrested in action in 1955 by the KGB and Stasi during an authorized military espionage mission in East Germany. Juretzko endured five months of brutal interrogations in Berlin-Hohenschönhausen, the KGB’s secret underground interrogation prison, and was sentenced to 13 years in prison in a secret trial. He served six years of that term in maximum security prisons throughout East Germany until he was released in 1961. During his talk at the SafeHouse, Juretzko will discuss the parallels between his real-life experiences and those portrayed in the film, Bridge of Spies , which features scenes filmed in Berlin-Hohenschönhausen.

On display at the SafeHouse is an original cell door from the underground KGB/Stasi interrogation prison that housed Juretzko. In fact, he met his former enemy, KGB Major General Oleg Kalugin, in front of this same door several years ago, along with SafeHouse founder and former station chief, David Baldwin, a.k.a. Agent OH-OH-7.

In addition to hearing from Powers, Jr. and Juretzko, attendees can enjoy a catered SafeHouse buffet that includes a non-alcoholic beverage of choice. This one-of-a-kind look into the true-life experiences of two Cold War spies, with lunch included, costs $25 per person ( applicable tax and service charge apply) .

Price: $25.00 per person, which includes lunch. Reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/safehouse-milwaukee-presents-tales-of-the-cold-war-tickets-35739098606.