Salford Lads Club w/Pretend and Parallel Blondes

+ special guests Pretend and Parallel Blondes

Join The Salford Lads Club, Pretend, and Parallel Blondes (members of GGOOLLDD, MARITIME, DECIBULLY, and MARK WALDOCH) for an evening of tributes to THE SMITHS, MORRISSEY, THE PRETENDERS and BLONDIE. A portion of every ticket sold benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Pablove.