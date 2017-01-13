Salford Lads Club w/Pretend and Parallel Blondes
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7:30pm
Salford Lads Club
+ special guests Pretend and Parallel Blondes
Saturday, February 4
Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Join The Salford Lads Club, Pretend, and Parallel Blondes (members of GGOOLLDD, MARITIME, DECIBULLY, and MARK WALDOCH) for an evening of tributes to THE SMITHS, MORRISSEY, THE PRETENDERS and BLONDIE. A portion of every ticket sold benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Pablove.
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
