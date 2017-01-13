Salford Lads Club w/Pretend and Parallel Blondes

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 7:30pm

+ special guests Pretend and Parallel Blondes

Saturday, February 4

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

Join The Salford Lads Club, Pretend, and Parallel Blondes (members of GGOOLLDD, MARITIME, DECIBULLY, and MARK WALDOCH) for an evening of tributes to THE SMITHS, MORRISSEY, THE PRETENDERS and BLONDIE. A portion of every ticket sold benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Pablove.

