Hip, elegant and bold, crooner Sam Fazio puts a wonderful new spin on the Great American Songbook. With a style reminiscent of classic singers like Frank Sinatra and Harry Connick Jr., Sam’s heartfelt interpretations showcase his soulful, yet classic style. Hear a unique mix of American standards, swing tunes and pop classics that Sam and his band showcase regularly at the iconic Coq D'or Room at the Drake Hotel: the hottest Jazz spot in Chicago. Join us for a sophisticated evening and be entertained in grand style!

TICKETS Premium $24 Standard $21