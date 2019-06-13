SC Johnson Hosts Exclusive Screening of “Love Sonia” Anti-Human Trafficking Film

WHAT: SC Johnson invites you to the screening of the acclaimed film Love Sonia , the story of a young girl’s journey to rescue her sister from the dangerous world of human trafficking. Inspired by real life events, the film is the directorial debut from Slumdog Millionaire producer Tabrez Noorani and exposes the disturbing issue of international human trafficking.

Human trafficking affects an estimated 25 million people around the world. SC Johnson is expanding upon its long-standing zero-tolerance policy for human trafficking and slavery by sponsoring and hosting the U.S. premiere of Love Sonia at the company’s Golden Rondelle Theater.

WHEN: Thursday, June 13

5:45 p.m. Doors open

6:15 p.m. Program begins

8:30 p.m. Panel discussion

9 p.m. Panel concludes

WHO: Tabrez Noorani, Director

Mrunal Thankur, Lead Actress

WHERE: SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater

1525 Howe Street

Racine, Wisconsin 53403

RSVP: Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged. Please RSVP at USPublicAffairs@scj.com or 262-260-2440 to reserve your seat.