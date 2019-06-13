SC Johnson Hosts Exclusive Screening of “Love Sonia” Anti-Human Trafficking Film
SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater 1525 Howe St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
WHAT: SC Johnson invites you to the screening of the acclaimed film Love Sonia, the story of a young girl’s journey to rescue her sister from the dangerous world of human trafficking. Inspired by real life events, the film is the directorial debut from Slumdog Millionaire producer Tabrez Noorani and exposes the disturbing issue of international human trafficking.
Human trafficking affects an estimated 25 million people around the world. SC Johnson is expanding upon its long-standing zero-tolerance policy for human trafficking and slavery by sponsoring and hosting the U.S. premiere of Love Sonia at the company’s Golden Rondelle Theater.
WHEN: Thursday, June 13
5:45 p.m. Doors open
6:15 p.m. Program begins
8:30 p.m. Panel discussion
9 p.m. Panel concludes
WHO: Tabrez Noorani, Director
Mrunal Thankur, Lead Actress
WHERE: SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater
1525 Howe Street
Racine, Wisconsin 53403
RSVP: Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged. Please RSVP at USPublicAffairs@scj.com or 262-260-2440 to reserve your seat.