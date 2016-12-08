Schauer Youth Choir

Event time: 6:00 pm - 7:15 pm

Students will strengthen their musical abilities in regards to rhythm, harmony, sight-reading, listening, posture, breath, and tone. Students will also be exposed to a large variety of musical styles and will experience singing pieces in two, three, and four parts. Vocal selections are chosen with focus on vocal, reading, and part-singing skills to help students grow throughout the school year. INSTRUCTOR: Terese Hummel LOCATION: Schauer Center, Lodge

Price: $155 16 CLASSES + Performance