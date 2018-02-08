Save for snow days and field trips, no days were more fun in elementary school than science fairs, those events where kids illustrate scientific phenomena using household items (at any given fair, about 30% of the projects were some kind of volcano). The Milwaukee arts organization Cedar Block’s Science Strikes back lets adults get in on the fun, contributing their own demonstrations alongside ones from Escuela Verde students. At a time when science often seems under attack, this free event is a reminder of the role it can play in improving our everyday lives.