Scott Kelly, author of Endurance, at UWM Union

Event time: 7pm

Boswell Book Company, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Union, and the Manfred Olson Planetarium present an evening with Scott Kelly, the astronaut who spent a record-breaking year aboard the International Space Station, in conversation with Bonnie North of WUWMs Lake Effect.

Tickets are $32 and include admission to the event, all taxes and ticket fees, and a signed copy of "Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery." Note that there is no signing line or meet-and-greet following this event.

Please note that in additional to this Boswell ticket offer, tickets are also available to the UWM campus community at a special discounted price of $26 for students and $29 for faculty and staff, only at the UWM Student Union Information Desk, starting September 18. And though there is no post-event signing line, there will be additional signed copies of "Endurance" at this event, in addition to Scott Kelly's children's book, "My Journey to the Stars."

The veteran of four space flights and the American record holder for consecutive days spent in space, Scott Kelly has experienced things very few have. Now, he takes us inside a sphere utterly inimical to human life.

