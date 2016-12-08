From Script to Stage

Google Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-11 00:00:00

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Students will be taught strategies to strengthen their acting skills and work in small groups on scripted scenes developed for student actors. They will learn how to develop their characters by using body posture and emotions to portray their characters. Students will have the choice of using pre-written scenes or scenerios written on their own. This class includes a FREE final presentation for family and friends. INSTRUCTOR: Therese Burazin LOCATION: Schauer Center, Lodge

Price: $60 5 CLASSES

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Youth/Teens
Google Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-11 00:00:00 Google Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-04-04 00:00:00 Google Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-28 00:00:00 Google Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-21 00:00:00 Google Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - From Script to Stage - 2017-03-14 00:00:00