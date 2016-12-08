From Script to Stage

Event time: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Students will be taught strategies to strengthen their acting skills and work in small groups on scripted scenes developed for student actors. They will learn how to develop their characters by using body posture and emotions to portray their characters. Students will have the choice of using pre-written scenes or scenerios written on their own. This class includes a FREE final presentation for family and friends. INSTRUCTOR: Therese Burazin LOCATION: Schauer Center, Lodge

Price: $60 5 CLASSES