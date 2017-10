×

"Sculpt-cussion" will feature percussionist Dave Bayles andsaxophonist Aaron Gardner in an improvisational musical activation of our newcourtyard installation by Richard Taylor, a featured artist in "Strata& Cipher: Barbara Manger and Richard Taylor."



"Playing chess, like walking through life, is a series of decisions. Wemake moves based upon our best intuition and experience at each step. Foursculptures from my "Chess" series, inspired by choice-making in thegame, and in life, will serve as both instruments and inspiration forpercussionist Dave Bayles and saxophonist Aaron Gardner." -Richard Taylor,artist



The performance will take place in our open-air courtyard; seating is coveredin case of sprinkles!



Doors open 6:30, performance begins at 7:00

Tickets $10 general admission / Students $5

Cash bar

Purchase tickets at: http://sculptcussionvilla.bpt.me/



Contact Michael Keiley at: mkeiley@cavtmuseums.orgwith any questions you may have about this event.