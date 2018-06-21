Sculpture Milwaukee Pop Up Lunch
Chase Tower 111 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Come get your summer on! It's the first official day of summer! Join Sculpture Milwaukee at Chase Plaza near the sculpture titled Skew, 2018. Food trucks, Pete's Pops, a coffee cart, DJ the Jenius, and summer fun giveaways are in store!
WHAT: Lunchtime Summer Celebration with Sculpture Milwaukee
Featuring:
DJ the Jenius spinning summer-themed tunes
Meat on the Street food truck
Pete’s Pops cart
Coffee cart
Sculpture Milwaukee sunglasses giveaway to the first 100 people who take our quick survey
Super-secret surprise summer fun giveaway from Milwaukee Downtown/BID 21
Guest appearance by Sculpture Milwaukee artists Shana McCaw and Brett Budsman (scheduled but tentative), creators of Skew, which is on display at Chase Plaza
WHEN: Thursday, June 21, 2018
11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Chase Tower at Water and Wisconsin – 111 E. Wisconsin Avenue
Sculpturemilwaukee.com | 414.220.4700 | info@sculpturemilwaukee.com