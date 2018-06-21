Sculpture Milwaukee Pop Up Lunch

Come get your summer on! It's the first official day of summer! Join Sculpture Milwaukee at Chase Plaza near the sculpture titled Skew, 2018. Food trucks, Pete's Pops, a coffee cart, DJ the Jenius, and summer fun giveaways are in store!

WHAT: Lunchtime Summer Celebration with Sculpture Milwaukee

Featuring:

 DJ the Jenius spinning summer-themed tunes

 Meat on the Street food truck

 Pete’s Pops cart

 Coffee cart

 Sculpture Milwaukee sunglasses giveaway to the first 100 people who take our quick survey

 Super-secret surprise summer fun giveaway from Milwaukee Downtown/BID 21

 Guest appearance by Sculpture Milwaukee artists Shana McCaw and Brett Budsman (scheduled but tentative), creators of Skew, which is on display at Chase Plaza

WHEN: Thursday, June 21, 2018

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Chase Tower at Water and Wisconsin – 111 E. Wisconsin Avenue

Sculpturemilwaukee.com | 414.220.4700 | info@sculpturemilwaukee.com