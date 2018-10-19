The Second City Made in America Some Assembly Required

A certified American comedy institution since 1959, The Second City’s laughs are 100% USA-made in this latest take on our great, big dysfunctional nation! The lauded company is sending satire down the conveyor belt and celebrating what makes us all tick in a hilarious revue that will leave you breathlessly ready to face the future...and all its loose screws.

Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating nearly sixty years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest.

These performances may contain adult or mature content.