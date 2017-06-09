Second Saturday Artist Exhibit-Phyllis Boateng, Ann Levin and Robert Marcella
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Event time: 6pm -9pm
Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists which include painters Phyllis Boateng and Robert Marcella, and sculptor Ann Levin. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from June 23 - July 23, 2017. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.
Price: Free
