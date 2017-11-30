No Shave Movember: Guys Night Out

Join us for our 2nd Annual Guys Night Out at your local pub for a great time with the lads, all while benefiting a great cause!

You have made it through Movember growing out those beards and mustaches so why not treat yourself to a relaxing Wet Shave from Shorewood Groomformen, for just a $20 donation. You will receive a full Wet Shave at the Three Lions Pub from the Barbarettes of Groom. Grab a pint and relax! 10% of sales during the event will also be donated to the American Cancer Society focusing on prostate cancer research.

We will also be featuring Johnnie Walker with

$7 Johnnie Walker Red with Apple cocktail

$9 Johnnie Walker Black with Pineapple cocktail

$35 Johnnie Walker Flights:

- Red Label, Black Label, Green Label, & Oban 18 Year

So mark your calendars, bring a group, and hang out at the pub for a night of drinks, pool, darts, football, 60c wings, wet shaves, and overall a great time!