Sheboygan Levitt AMP Music Series: The Accidentals and Radio Free Honduras

Event time: 6pm

Week two of the Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series brings two outstanding headliners to the stage Thursday, June 29. Radio Free Honduras will offer up their sophisticated, virtuosic approach to traditional Honduran Punta, and The Accidentals will lay out their genre-hopping range that is driving media attention and fan buzz as they tour the nation.

The Accidentals open the show at 6 p.m., on the John Michael Kohler Arts Center Festival Green at the corner of Seventh Street and Wisconsin Avenue. This fresh sounding indie band out of Michigan was named Billboard's Breakout Band at SXSW 2015, and listed among Huffington Post’s Sweet Sixteen of 2016 and Yahoo Music’s Top Ten Bands to Watch 2017. The Accidentals has opened for such musical greats as Andrew Bird, Sixto Rodriguez (Sugar Man), Brandi Carlile, Dar Williams, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Rusted Root, The Wailers, Keller Williams, Arlo Guthrie, and Joan Baez.

After graduation from world-renowned Interlochen Arts Academy, The Accidentals added multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter, Michael Dause, as drummer. In 2016, they released a self-produced EP titled Parking Lot, from which the single “Michigan and Again” went viral. They began 2017 as major label artists, having signed a record deal with Sony Masterworks to release a full-length album.

At 7:15 p.m., Radio Free Honduras takes center stage. This is a diverse collective of Chicago musicians, all united under one goal—supporting the artistry of Charlie Baran and bringing this tremendous talent into the spotlight it deserves. Founded by Dan Abu-Absi, longtime guitarist for JT and the Clouds and Birds of Chicago, Radio Free Honduras plays Baran originals and peppers their live shows with a variety of reimagined cover songs. This revolving collective of some of Chicago’s most talented musicians provide lively percussion, eclectic instrumentation, and rich harmonies as a backdrop, allowing Charlie to do what he does best…stunning guitar work, tapping into what seems a limitless supply of energy and enthusiasm for music.

Charlie Baran has lived a life of music. Before moving the United States he was a founding member of the legendary Honduran musical group Banda Blanca, whose song “Sopa de Caracol” became the #1 Billboard Top Latin Songs hit in 1992.

The event will also include artist Mary Anne Kluth leading drawing activities at the Community Tent. Kluth is an artist-in-residence with the Arts Center’s Connecting Communities program, working on the Art in Public Spaces project. The drawing activities are free and open to all ages.

Information about this and other concerts in the series is available at levittamp.org/sheboygan or at the Arts Center (608 New York Ave.).

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs as seating is not provided. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site. No alcoholic carry-ins allowed.

Price: free