Sherri's Journey - Sherri Lepak Cancer Benefit w/Scott E. Berendt (3pm), The Brew City Rockers (4:30pm), The Killer Clowns (6pm), Jam (7pm)

Event time: 2:00 PM

Cancer Benefit for Sherri Lepak

Raffles, Drawings, Food and Drink Specials, and Live Entertainment!

Live entertainment provided by Scott Berendt, The Brew City Rockers, and The Killer Clowns!

Scott Berendt hits the stage at 3:00 - Will he be solo, with The US Project or one of his other stellar bands? You'll have to come down to find out!

Next The Brew City Rockers hit the stage and get the party rolling at 4:30!

Last, but not least, the Killer Clowns take the stage at 6:00 and Ramp it up to a fever pitch!