Sherri's Journey - Sherri Lepak Cancer Benefit w/Up All Night (7pm), Debacle (10:30pm),

Friday 6/23/17-Tent Sherri’s Journey Benefit-Up All Night 7pm-10:30pm

Debacle- inside 10:30-1:30- no cover donations accepted

Saturday 6/24/17-Tent Sherri’s Journey Benefit-

Ricky Orta Jr 2-5pm!

Denim and Leather 6:30-10:30

Inside 10:30-1:30 TBA-no cover Donations Accepted

Sunday 6/25/17-TENT

SCOTT BERENDT AND THE US PROJECT-3PM-4PM

BREW CITY ROCKERS-4:30 TO 5:30PM

KILLER CLOWNS 6:00PM-7PM-NO COVER DONATIONS ACCEPTED

JAM 7PM-7:30

50/50 RAFFLE, DUNK TANK, MEAT RAFFLE AND SILENT AUCTION!!

PAULIE’S PUB AND EATERY 8031 W. GREENFIELD AVE WEST ALLIS WI 53214

$1 FROM EVERY 16 CAN IN TENT DONATED AS WELL AS $1 FROM ANY CHERRY OR JAGER BOMBS DONATED FROM FRIDAY 7PM TIL SUNDAY CLOSE!