Even many neighbors probably missed the news earlier this year that Shorewood’s North Shore Legion Post #331 was up for sale. Unless you’re a regular or love fish frys, it’s an easy property to overlook. But for Milwaukee’s metal and hardcore scenes, the venue holds a special place: It was one of the few concert halls that regularly hosted all-ages shows. At this marathon concert, dubbed the Shorewood Sayonara, 11 bands whose members played shows at the Shorewood Legion hall will say farewell from 3 to 11:30 p.m. Highlights include Wings of Scarlet, Knaaves, Ara, Too Pure To Die, High Gallows, a reunion of Once For All and the first Forever is Forgotten show in 14 years. They’ve reunited with their original lineup and members are flying in from San Diego for the show.