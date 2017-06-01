SideNotes Cabaret Series presents "Belters, Balladeers, and Broadway""

Event time: June 15-18. Evenings at 8 PM, Sunday Matinee at 3 PM

Milwaukee favorite Doug Clemons and accompanist Anne VanDeusen present topnotch tunes, celebrate renowned singers, and have fun with a wide range of music from the Golden Age of Broadway. They've assembled a splendid collection of tunes by classic composers like Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, and from contemporary musicals such as Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, and Phantom of the Opera. With songs made famous by legends like Ethel Merman, Liza Minnelli, and Robert Goulet, you're sure to be singing along with the biggest balladeers and belters from Broadway's blockbusters!

Price: Adult – $21 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18 Groups of 15 or more – $16