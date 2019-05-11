Silk Scarf Painting Workshop ***Mother’s Day!***
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
Saturday, May 11th, 9:30 – 4:30 pm
Instructor/Artist: Leslie Perrino
Create a silk scarf gift for mom, or bring mom to this class as a special Mother’s Day treat for two! Learn basic dye application techniques, including resist, salt application and tie-dye. Create two or three wearable art pieces using this centuries old painting form, including a circle scarf. All supplies included in the registration fee. Space is limited, register soon!
Fee: $62 RAM Members; $77 Non-Members
Special Mother’s Day Price per couple:
$106 RAM Members; $132 Non- Members
Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.