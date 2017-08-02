Six Appeal: A Cappella Vocal Magic

Event time: 7:30 - 9:30 pm

Infused with sharp comedic timing, and the energy and vitality of a rock band, Six Appeal is one of the busiest touring a cappella ensembles in the country. From coast to coast, the group has become known for their vivid musical style, unmatched energy, and playful charm. Their far-reaching repertoire spans a multitude of genres, including Pop, Country, Classic Rock, Jazz, R&B, and much more. Swearing off instruments, this award-winning vocal band takes you on a journey that spans decades of music – performing classic oldies, current chart toppers, and catchy original tunes – completely a cappella.

Price: TICKETS $30 · $26 Student w/ID $15/$13