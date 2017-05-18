Sparkling Wine & Champagne Tasting at Cafe Grace
Cafe Grace 11200 W. Burleigh Street , Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Event time: 2pm-4pm
Join us on Saturday, June 10 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. as we sample more than 14 of the finest French sparkling wine and champagnes.
We will be providing light appetizers & participants will also have the option to purchase the wines.
Receive 14 (1 oz.) samples for $45 (plus tax).
Price: http://bit.ly/SparklingWineChampagne
