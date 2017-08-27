Event time: 11am, 1pm, 3:30 pm Sat. 11am, 1pm Sun

Spookley the Square Pumpkin is teased by the other pumpkins because of his odd shape. His new friends – three hilarious spiders named Edgar, Allan and Poe – try to convince Spookley that square or not, he has a right to be the Pick of the Patch on Halloween. Spookley isn’t sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens to destroy the entire patch, sending the round pumpkins rolling towards the raging river. Just in time for Halloween, Spookley – the Official Spokes-Pumpkin for National Bullying Prevention Month as recognized by PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center – teaches us there are times it is better to be square. Suggested for families with young people ages 3 – 7+

Price: Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased at www.firststage.org