Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Google Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-07 00:00:00

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center 325 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 11am, 1pm, 3:30 pm Sat. 11am, 1pm Sun

Spookley the Square Pumpkin is teased by the other pumpkins because of his odd shape. His new friends – three hilarious spiders named Edgar, Allan and Poe – try to convince Spookley that square or not, he has a right to be the Pick of the Patch on Halloween. Spookley isn’t sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens to destroy the entire patch, sending the round pumpkins rolling towards the raging river. Just in time for Halloween, Spookley – the Official Spokes-Pumpkin for National Bullying Prevention Month as recognized by PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center  – teaches us there are times it is better to be square. Suggested for families with young people ages 3 – 7+ 

Price: Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased at www.firststage.org

Info
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center 325 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-07 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-08 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-15 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Spookley the Square Pumpkin - 2017-10-21 00:00:00