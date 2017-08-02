Steely Dane: The Ultimate Steely Dan Experience

Event time: 7:30 - 9:30 pm

Winner of the 2015 MAMA award for best cover band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. 20 of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the original touring band including a four-piece horn section and three background singers. Their exacting vocals, harmonies, and musicality are sure to have you out of your seats singing along.

Price: TICKETS $26 · $22 Student w/ID $13/$10