The Style
Mo's Irish Pub (Downtown) 142 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The Style returns to Mo's Irish Pub Downtown! Come party to the sounds of Motown, Classic Soul, Classic Rock, Funk and more! Join lead vocalist Ronny Starr, Multi-Instrumentalist Darnell Brown and Guitarist Rockin' Rob Mitchell as they bring tha party downtown! They are part of THA "GOOD AND TERRIBLE" TOUR 2019.
Info
Live Music/Performance