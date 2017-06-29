Sunset Playhouse presents: Hello Dolly
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Book by Michael Stewart
Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman
Based on the play "The Matchmaker" by Thornton Wilder
Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Gower Champion
Produced for the Broadway Stage by David Merrick and Champion Five, Inc.
Presented by special arrangement with TAMS WITMARK MUSIC LIBRARY, INC.
Price: Adult – $25 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $23 Child (12 and under) – $12.50 Groups of 15 or more – $18 Value Nights (July 13 and 19) – $12.50 Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (July 29) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM