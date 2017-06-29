Sunset Playhouse presents: Hello Dolly

Book by Michael Stewart

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Based on the play "The Matchmaker" by Thornton Wilder

Original Production Directed and Choreographed by Gower Champion

Produced for the Broadway Stage by David Merrick and Champion Five, Inc.

Presented by special arrangement with TAMS WITMARK MUSIC LIBRARY, INC.

Price: Adult – $25 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $23 Child (12 and under) – $12.50 Groups of 15 or more – $18 Value Nights (July 13 and 19) – $12.50 Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (July 29) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM