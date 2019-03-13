T.O.T.S- "Let's Talk about it" Discussion on Depression and Anxiety

Welford Sanders Enterprise Center 2821 N. Vel R. Philips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Please join us at our free monthly discussion "Let's Talk About It" on March 13th, 2019 6:00-8:00pm. This month's topic will be focusing on fighting depression and anxiety. Two short films, "Fight Depression- Powerful study motivation and "Anxiety" will be shown and discussed. In addition, there will be a testimony given by a guest Mr. Tim. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. Please arrive on time as doors automatically lock at 6:30pm. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Welford Sanders Enterprise Center 2821 N. Vel R. Philips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
