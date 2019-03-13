T.O.T.S- "Let's Talk about it" Discussion on Depression and Anxiety
Please join us at our free monthly discussion "Let's Talk About It" on March 13th, 2019 6:00-8:00pm. This month's topic will be focusing on fighting depression and anxiety. Two short films, "Fight Depression- Powerful study motivation and "Anxiety" will be shown and discussed. In addition, there will be a testimony given by a guest Mr. Tim. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. Please arrive on time as doors automatically lock at 6:30pm. We look forward to seeing you soon!
