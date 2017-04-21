Tape Face

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Wednesday, May 17

Doors Open at 7PM / Show 8PM

From America's Got Talent, Tape Face comes to Turner Hall Ballroom with a performance that has to be seen to be believed! Through simple, clever and charming humour aimed at satisfying that hunger, Tape Face has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen.

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
