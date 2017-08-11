A Taste of Ireland

Event time: 5:30pm

Celebrating half way to St Patty’s Day, with food, music and fun the Irish way! The event will once again be centered around the food with the best Irish Pubs in town participating in an Irish Stew competition as well as each offering another unique item (all included w/ the price of admission). Will also feature outstanding Irish music by Dublin O’Shea, a performance by the world renown Trinity Irish Dancers, and other Irish-inspired entertainment as well!