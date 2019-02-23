Taste of Greece 2019

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Winter Food Festival, "Taste of Greece," on Feb. 23-24 will be held at their Cultural Center (9400 W. Congress St.). Come enjoy all of your favorite Greek foods and pastries, take in the beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright-designed church with free tours (donation suggested), visit the Greek marketplace and be entertained by the Greek dancers.

Parking is free and admission is free.

There will be church tours at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily.