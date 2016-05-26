Teacher from the Black Lagoon & Other Stories

Event time: 7:00 PM

Follow Hubie's imagination as he faces his comically horrific fears and discovers that his new teacher is pleasantly human after all. “The Teacher from the Black Lagoon” and six other delightful stories come to life in this engaging musical revue. Other children’s books featured in the show include: “Dogzilla,” “Grumpy Bird,” “I Want My Hat Back,” “Lily’s Plastic Purse,” “Love Splat (Splat the Cat), and “The Grasshopper and the Ant.”

Price: ADULT $14 | STUDENT $10 | CHILD $8 | LAP $5