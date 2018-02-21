The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer

The 730 Project

Photographer Dick Blau donates 200 photographs

to the Milwaukee County Historical Society

Dick Blau, Professor Emeritus of Film and co-founder of the UWM’s internationally known department, has donated 200 photographs to the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The photographs, which were all made within sight of his home at 730 N. Plankinton Avenue, just north where it intersects with Wisconsin Avenue. To celebrate the collection, which he has named The 730 Project, Blau is partnering with Mo’s Steakhouse, 720 N. Plankinton Avenue, to present three public screenings of the photographs. The photographs will play on three monitors in Mo’s lounge on Wednesday February 21, Wednesday March 14, and Friday April 20 (Gallery Night), from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live piano accompaniment by Jerry Weitzer, the house jazz pianist.