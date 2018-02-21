The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer

to Google Calendar - The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer - 2018-02-21 19:00:00

Mo's... A Place for Steaks 720 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

The 730 Project

Photographer Dick Blau donates 200 photographs

to the Milwaukee County Historical Society  

 Dick Blau, Professor Emeritus of Film and co-founder of the UWM’s internationally known department,  has donated 200 photographs to the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The photographs, which were all made within sight of his home at 730 N. Plankinton Avenue, just north where it intersects with Wisconsin Avenue. To celebrate the collection, which he has named  The 730 Project, Blau is partnering with Mo’s Steakhouse, 720 N. Plankinton Avenue, to present three public screenings of the photographs. The photographs will play on three monitors in Mo’s lounge on Wednesday February 21, Wednesday March 14, and Friday April 20 (Gallery Night), from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live piano accompaniment by Jerry Weitzer, the house jazz pianist.

Info
Mo's... A Place for Steaks 720 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Film, Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - The 730 Project: Dick Blau & Jerry Weitzer - 2018-02-21 19:00:00